Closing arguments expected in restaurant trial

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Closing arguments are expected in the civil trial involving the 2013 fatal explosion at a Kansas City restaurant.

The civil lawsuit stems from the February 2013 natural-gas explosion and fire that destroyed JJ's restaurant. The incident killed one restaurant employee and injured 15 others.

David Frantze and his brother Jimmy Frantze, who operated the popular restaurant JJ's restaurant Plaza with manager Matt Nichols, have been seeking more than $9 million in damages from Time Warner Cable and USIC Locating Services.

The Kansas City Star reports testimony in the trial began last month, and closing arguments are expected Tuesday.

Missouri Gas Energy earlier settled a complaint alleging it failed to take adequate safety measures. In the March settlement, the company denied violating safety rules.