Closing Arguments in School Funding Case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - As attorneys for school districts argued today for more state funding, the judge hearing the case questioned some of their contentions. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan heard closing arguments in the trial, in which about half of Missouri school districts are challenging the amount and method of state funding for education. Testimony stretched over seven weeks and ended more than a month ago, but the judge delayed closing arguments until this week. Attorneys for suing schools are trying to make their case for more state money. A Cole County judge is hearing closing arguments Thursday in a trial where about half of Missouri school districts claim the state does not spend enough on public schools and distributes the funds unfairly. Suing districts argue that students across the state do not have equal opportunities for an education. They also say the state should be responsible for school buildings. State attorneys defending the funding plan say schools did not prove that unmet needs are the state's fault, rather than poor, local spending decisions. The state is continuing closing arguments. Callahan expressed skepticism over some of the schools' arguments about whether the state is providing an adequate education. But he indicated he was interested in whether the money is fairly distributed.
