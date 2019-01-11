Closings and Cancellations

This page was last updated on Friday, January 11 at 1:40pm.

NameASHLAND OPTIMIST CLUB CountyBoone StatusFriday Night Bingo Canceled UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 5:55am

NameBOONE HOSPITAL COMMUNITY & MEDICAL FITNESS CENTER CountyBoone StatusClosed Saturday UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:34pm

NameBOONVILLE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS StatusFriday night bingo cancelled UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 10:23pm

NameCALLAWAY SENIOR CENTER StatusSaturday night dance cancelled UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 8:10pm

NameCENTRAL MISSOURI STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING COALITION StatusNational Human Trafficking Awareness Day Event postponed until further notice UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 10:51pm

NameCUB SCOUT PACK 257 StatusSaturday movie event cancelled UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 8:40pm

NameFAMILY HEALTH CENTER CountyBoone StatusSaturday Express Clinic Closed UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:03am

NameFARMERS MARKET COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:20am

NameFIFTH STREET CHRISTIAN CHURCH CountyBoone StatusFree Meal Cancelled until 1/19 UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 7:51am

NameICAN MISSOURI FOUNDATION CountyRandolph StatusChildren's Program Cancelled UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 11:23pm

NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COLUMBIA COUNCIL 1529 StatusYouth Basketball Free Throw Championship rescheduled UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 9:50pm

NameLITTLE DIXIE REGIONAL LIBRARIES StatusClosing at 3:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:40am

NameMID-MISSOURI TRADITIONAL DANCERS StatusFriday Night Dance Canceled UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:15am

NameMILESTONES DAYCARE CountyCooper StatusClosing at 3:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:03am

NameMU HEALTH CARE CLINICS StatusClosing at 3:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:21pm

NameODYSSEY CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES CountyBoone StatusChildren's Concert Postponed UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 5:00am

NamePHOENIX PROGRAMS INC. StatusPM Outpatient/Family Group Meetings Canceled UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 9:11am

NameSCHOLASTIC INC. CountyCole StatusSecond Shift Canceled UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 12:07pm

NameSOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY LIBRARY CountyBoone StatusClosing at 4 Friday; Closed Saturday UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:33pm

NameTIGER COUNCIL OF THE BLIND CountyBoone StatusFriday Night Meeting Canceled UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 7:49am

NameVFW POST 2654 CountyHoward StatusFriday Bingo Canceled UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 8:27am

NameA GOOD START PRESCHOOL CountyBoone StatusClosing at 3:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 7:23am

NameAPPLE SCHOOL COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusClosing at 3:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 2:21am

NameCAPITAL REGION HEALTHPLEX CountyCole StatusClosing at 6:30 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:50am

NameCENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY CountyHoward StatusClosing at 2:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:13am

NameCENTRAL MO HUMANE SOCIETY CountyBoone StatusClosing at 3:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:18pm

NameCOLUMBIA YOUTH BASKETBALL CountyBoone StatusNO SATURDAY GAMES UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 6:31pm

NameDANIEL BOONE LIBRARY FULTON CountyCallaway StatusClosing at 4 Friday; Closed Saturday UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:33pm

NameFULTON YOUTH BOWLING CountyCallaway StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:18pm

NameIMMACULATE CONCEPTION MONTGOMERY CITY CountyMontgomery StatusClosing at 2:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:50am

NameMACHER SWIM SCHOOL CountyBoone StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:04pm

NameMARY LEE JOHNSTON LEARNING CENTER CountyBoone StatusClosing at 3:30 PM UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 8:38pm

NameMISSOURI RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY CountyCole StatusClosing at 2:00 PM UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:18am