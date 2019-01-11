Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event cancellation, please click here. This page was last updated on Friday, January 11 at 1:40pm.
NameASHLAND OPTIMIST CLUB
CountyBoone
StatusFriday Night Bingo Canceled
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 5:55am
NameBOONE HOSPITAL COMMUNITY & MEDICAL FITNESS CENTER
CountyBoone
StatusClosed Saturday
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:34pm
NameBOONVILLE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
StatusFriday night bingo cancelled
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 10:23pm
NameCALLAWAY SENIOR CENTER
StatusSaturday night dance cancelled
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 8:10pm
NameCENTRAL MISSOURI STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING COALITION
StatusNational Human Trafficking Awareness Day Event postponed until further notice
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 10:51pm
NameCUB SCOUT PACK 257
StatusSaturday movie event cancelled
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 8:40pm
NameFAMILY HEALTH CENTER
CountyBoone
StatusSaturday Express Clinic Closed
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:03am
NameFARMERS MARKET COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:20am
NameFIFTH STREET CHRISTIAN CHURCH
CountyBoone
StatusFree Meal Cancelled until 1/19
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 7:51am
NameICAN MISSOURI FOUNDATION
CountyRandolph
StatusChildren's Program Cancelled
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 11:23pm
NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COLUMBIA COUNCIL 1529
StatusYouth Basketball Free Throw Championship rescheduled
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 9:50pm
NameLITTLE DIXIE REGIONAL LIBRARIES
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:40am
NameMID-MISSOURI TRADITIONAL DANCERS
StatusFriday Night Dance Canceled
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:15am
NameMILESTONES DAYCARE
CountyCooper
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:03am
NameMU HEALTH CARE CLINICS
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:21pm
NameODYSSEY CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES
CountyBoone
StatusChildren's Concert Postponed
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 5:00am
NamePHOENIX PROGRAMS INC.
StatusPM Outpatient/Family Group Meetings Canceled
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 9:11am
NameSCHOLASTIC INC.
CountyCole
StatusSecond Shift Canceled
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 12:07pm
NameSOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY LIBRARY
CountyBoone
StatusClosing at 4 Friday; Closed Saturday
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:33pm
NameTIGER COUNCIL OF THE BLIND
CountyBoone
StatusFriday Night Meeting Canceled
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 7:49am
NameVFW POST 2654
CountyHoward
StatusFriday Bingo Canceled
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 8:27am
NameA GOOD START PRESCHOOL
CountyBoone
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 7:23am
NameAPPLE SCHOOL COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 2:21am
NameCAPITAL REGION HEALTHPLEX
CountyCole
StatusClosing at 6:30 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:50am
NameCENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY
CountyHoward
StatusClosing at 2:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:13am
NameCENTRAL MO HUMANE SOCIETY
CountyBoone
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:18pm
NameCOLUMBIA YOUTH BASKETBALL
CountyBoone
StatusNO SATURDAY GAMES
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 6:31pm
NameDANIEL BOONE LIBRARY FULTON
CountyCallaway
StatusClosing at 4 Friday; Closed Saturday
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:33pm
NameFULTON YOUTH BOWLING
CountyCallaway
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:18pm
NameIMMACULATE CONCEPTION MONTGOMERY CITY
CountyMontgomery
StatusClosing at 2:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 11:50am
NameMACHER SWIM SCHOOL
CountyBoone
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 1:04pm
NameMARY LEE JOHNSTON LEARNING CENTER
CountyBoone
StatusClosing at 3:30 PM
UpdatedThu, Jan 10 at 8:38pm
NameMISSOURI RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY
CountyCole
StatusClosing at 2:00 PM
UpdatedFri, Jan 11 at 10:18am
NameNANNY'S NEIGHBORHOOD CHILDCARE
CountyBoone
StatusClosing at 3:00 PM
