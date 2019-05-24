Closures, cancellations abound following Jefferson City tornado

JEFFERSON CITY - The damage and complications from Wednesday's tornado has led to a number of school, government and business closings and cancellations.

Gov. Mike Parson asked on Twitter that all non-emergency state workers stay home due to damage to some state buildings and loss of power.

Jefferson City Public Schools are out for the summer, but the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center was damaged. Several other schools in Jefferson City canceled classes for Thursday.

Lincoln University announced its campus would be closed Thursday. There was some tornado damage to a few doors and windows, a university spokesperson said in an e-mail, but the historic President's Residence is uninhabitable at the moment. President Jerald Jones Woolfolk was at the home when the tornado hit, but took shelter in the basement and wasn't hurt.

MSHSAA canceled its high school track meet scheduled for the weekend. No reschedule date has been announced.

The Cole County Courthouse is closed Thursday and all cases will be moved to a later date. No one will be penalized for not showing up in court.

The Cole County Commission is closing its offices for the day, except essential personnel in the sheriff's department, public works, EMS, EMA and Juvenile Department.