CLOSURES: Columbia Public Schools, others announce cancellations
To report a school closing or other event cancellation, please click here. This page was last updated on Sunday, December 15 at 5:05pm.
Name AL-GHAZALI SUNDAY SCHOOL - COLUMBIA
Status Sunday School Cancelled
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:20am
Name ARMSTRONG BAPTIST CHURCH - ARMSTRONG
Status Sunday Services Canceled
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:14am
Name ARMSTRONG COMMUNITY CHOIR
Status rescheduled for December 22nd
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:17am
Name ARROW ROCK FEDERATED CHURCH
County Saline
Status Christmas Sing and Homecoming canceled; rescheduled for Dec. 20
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 3:14pm
Name BLACKWATER R-2
County Cooper
Status Closed Tomorrow
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:10pm
Name BOONESBORO CHRISTIAN CHURCH - HOWARD COUNTY
Status Sunday Services Canceled
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:26am
Name BOONVILLE R-1
County Cooper
Status Closed Tomorrow
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 5:02pm
Name BRUNSWICK R-2
County Chariton
Status Closed Tomorrow
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:26pm
Name CAPITAL CITY FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
County Cole
Status Canceled Sunday
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 2:16pm
Name CARRINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH - FULTON
Status Sunday Services Canceled
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:21am
Name CENTRALIA R-6
County Boone
Status Closed Tomorrow
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:56pm
Name CLARKSBURG C-2
County Moniteau
Status Closed Tomorrow
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:49pm
Name COLE CO R-5 EUGENE
County Cole
Status Closed Tomorrow
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:37pm
Name COLUMBIA PUBLIC LIBRARY
County Boone
Status Closing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 2:37pm
Name COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA
County Boone
Status Carols By Candlelight Canceled
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:58am
Name CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH - JEFFERSON CITY
County Cole
Status Evening Service Canceled
Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 1:01pm
NameCROSSROADS BAPTIST CHURCH - TUSCUMBIA
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:19am
NameDESTINY POINTE CHURCH - COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusChristmas Program Canceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:35pm
NameDESTINY POINTE CHURCH
CountyBoone
StatusChristmas Program canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:24pm
NameDRIPPING SPRING CHRISTIAN CHURCH - COLUMBIA
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:19am
NameELDON R-1
CountyMiller
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:48pm
NameFAIRVIEW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
CountyBoone
StatusLittle Bethlehem Nativity Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:40pm
NameFAYETTE FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
CountyHoward
StatusEvening Service Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:08pm
NameFAYETTE R-3
CountyHoward
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 5:03pm
NameFIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD - FULTON
CountyCallaway
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:56am
NameFIRST BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusChristmas Dinner Postponed
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:36pm
NameFIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusPageant Canceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:25pm
NameFIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - MEXICO
CountyAudrain
StatusLiving Nativity Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:32pm
NameFIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH JEFFERSON CITY
CountyCole
StatusBlue Christmas Service Postponed
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:41am
NameFULTON BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH
CountyCallaway
StatusAll Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:16pm
NameGREATER LAKE AREA CHORALE
CountyCamden
StatusCanceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:08pm
NameHALLSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
CountyBoone
StatusLiving Nativity canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:15pm
NameHALLSVILLE R-4
CountyBoone
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:59pm
NameHAMS PRAIRIE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
CountyCallaway
StatusFamily Night Supper and Christmas Program Rescheduled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:58am
NameHARRISBURG BAPTIST CHURCH
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:20am
NameHIGH POINT R-3
CountyMoniteau
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 5:02pm
NameHUNTSDALE BAPTIST CHURCH
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:30am
NameHUNTSDALE BAPTIST CHURCH
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:43am
NameJESUS SAVING GRACE MINISTRIES - COLUMBIA
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:22am
NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS - COLUMBIA
StatusChristmas Dinner Cancelled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:18am
NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 1529 - COLUMBIA
StatusChristmas Dinner Cancelled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:16am
NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BINGO - COLUMBIA
StatusSunday Bingo Cancelled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:15am
NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS MSGR KUTZ 4TH DEGREE - WESTPHALIA
StatusChristmas Party Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:42pm
NameLAKE AREA COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA
StatusConcert Canceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:14pm
NameLIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:21am
NameLIVING BREAD FAMILY CHURCH OF GOD - FULTON
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:27am
NameMACON FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
CountyMacon
StatusChristmas Concert canceled; rescheduled for Dec. 24
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:12pm
NameMARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CountySaline
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:38pm
NameMIDWAY HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusChristmas Program Postponed to December 22
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:07am
NameMIDWAY LOCUST GROVE UMC
CountyBoone
StatusAll-Church Christmas Choir and Dinner postponed
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:57pm
NameMILLER COUNTY R-3 TUSCUMBIA
CountyMiller
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:46pm
NameMINEOLA BAPTIST CHURCH
CountyMontgomery
StatusServices Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:04am
NameMISSOURI RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY
StatusClosing at 3 p.m.
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:49pm
NameMORGAN CO. R-2 VERSAILLES
CountyMorgan
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:56pm
NameMORGAN STREET BAPTIST CHURCH - BOONVILLE
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:14am
NameMT. OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH
CountyMoniteau
StatusEVENING SERVICES CANCELLED
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:33pm
NameMT. PLEASANT BAPTIST CHURCH - HARTSBURG
StatusChildren's Program Canceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:37pm
NameNEW FRANKLIN R-1
CountyHoward
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:29pm
NameNEW HEIGHTS CHURCH - HALLSVILLE
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:13am
NameNORTHWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH
CountyBoone
StatusMorning and Evening Services Canceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:24am
NameOTTERVILLE R-6
CountyCooper
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:43pm
NamePILOT GROVE C-4
CountyCooper
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 5:04pm
NamePLEASANT GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
CountyCallaway
StatusChristmas Cantata and Celebrate Recovery Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:09am
NameREDEEMER PCA - COLUMBIA
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:16am
NameRICHLAND BAPTIST CHURCH - KINGDOM CITY
CountyCallaway
StatusEvening Service Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:22pm
NameRICHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH - GLASGOW
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:12am
NameRICHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
CountyCamden
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:09am
NameROCKY FORK FELLOWSHIP YOUTH GROUP
StatusCanceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:50pm
NameROCKY FORK PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH - HINTON
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:34am
NameSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
StatusSunday With Santa Cancelled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:44am
NameSHARON BIBLE CHURCH - ARMSTRONG
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:18am
NameSOUTHERN BOONE R-1
CountyBoone
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:54pm
NameSOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH - MEXICO
CountyAudrain
StatusYouth Group and Christmas Caroling Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:04pm
NameSTURGEON R-5
CountyBoone
StatusClosed Tomorrow
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:59pm
NameSUGAR GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA
StatusSunday school and 11am Worship Cancelled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:28am
NameSUNDAY MIXERS BOWLING LEAGUE
CountyBoone
StatusLeague Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:56pm
NameUNION BAPTIST CHURCH-MEXICO
CountyAudrain
StatusEvening Service Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:16pm
NameUNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusMemorial Postponed To Dec 22
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:16am
NameUNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA
CountyBoone
StatusEvening Service Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:17am
NameUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH - FULTON
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:11am
NameVFW POST 2654
CountyRandolph
StatusBingo Canceled Sunday
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:12am
NameWOOD CREST PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH - ASHLAND
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:20am
NameWOODLANDVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
StatusSunday Services Canceled
UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:16am
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The UM System is set to announce a joint effort with MoDOT on Tuesday. The new partnership... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- The Interstate 70 eastbound exit to the Highway 63 connector was reopened after a single vehicle crash Monday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the Smolens family moved to Columbia from Arizona 14 months ago. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Monday, a sweeping report accusing... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Columbia resident Edmund Dziuk will serve as a judge during the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission has a new leadership position, Director of Emergency Communications Center. Chad Martin,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is going to work through another night of snow to make sure roads are cleared... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Although the snow looks peaceful, area roads have been anything but. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Sunday... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Operations Center announced the Kansas City District went back... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some adults are one step closer to getting their high school diploma. Adult high schools, also known... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two people are suspected of committing an armed robbery at Steak 'n Shake on Worley street around 6... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting recycling Monday. Crews will attempt to collect Monday's residential recycling... More >>
in
COLUMBIA --Columbia City Council voted Monday night to approve a request to rename part of Rice Road to "Geyser Boulevard."... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia crews are working non-stop to get roads to driveable conditions. According to a press... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Battle High School's boys basketball team will be heading to Knightstown, IN to play in the historic Hoosier... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A 29-person plow crew started a 12-hour shift at 7 p.m., according to a release from the city... More >>
in
To report a school closing or other event cancellation, please click here . This page was last updated on Sunday,... More >>
in