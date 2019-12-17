CLOSURES: Columbia Public Schools, others announce cancellations

This page was last updated on Sunday, December 15 at 5:05pm.

Name AL-GHAZALI SUNDAY SCHOOL - COLUMBIA Status Sunday School Cancelled Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:20am

Name ARMSTRONG BAPTIST CHURCH - ARMSTRONG Status Sunday Services Canceled Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:14am

Name ARMSTRONG COMMUNITY CHOIR Status rescheduled for December 22nd Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:17am

Name ARROW ROCK FEDERATED CHURCH County Saline Status Christmas Sing and Homecoming canceled; rescheduled for Dec. 20 Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 3:14pm

Name BLACKWATER R-2 County Cooper Status Closed Tomorrow Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:10pm

Name BOONESBORO CHRISTIAN CHURCH - HOWARD COUNTY Status Sunday Services Canceled Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:26am

Name BOONVILLE R-1 County Cooper Status Closed Tomorrow Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 5:02pm

Name BRUNSWICK R-2 County Chariton Status Closed Tomorrow Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:26pm

Name CAPITAL CITY FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS County Cole Status Canceled Sunday Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 2:16pm

Name CARRINGTON BAPTIST CHURCH - FULTON Status Sunday Services Canceled Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:21am

Name CENTRALIA R-6 County Boone Status Closed Tomorrow Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:56pm

Name CLARKSBURG C-2 County Moniteau Status Closed Tomorrow Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:49pm

Name COLE CO R-5 EUGENE County Cole Status Closed Tomorrow Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 4:37pm

Name COLUMBIA PUBLIC LIBRARY County Boone Status Closing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 2:37pm

Name COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA County Boone Status Carols By Candlelight Canceled Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 9:58am

Name CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH - JEFFERSON CITY County Cole Status Evening Service Canceled Updated Sun, Dec 15 at 1:01pm

NameCROSSROADS BAPTIST CHURCH - TUSCUMBIA StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:19am

NameDESTINY POINTE CHURCH - COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusChristmas Program Canceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:35pm

NameDESTINY POINTE CHURCH CountyBoone StatusChristmas Program canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:24pm

NameDRIPPING SPRING CHRISTIAN CHURCH - COLUMBIA StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:19am

NameELDON R-1 CountyMiller StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:48pm

NameFAIRVIEW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH CountyBoone StatusLittle Bethlehem Nativity Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:40pm

NameFAYETTE FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH CountyHoward StatusEvening Service Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:08pm

NameFAYETTE R-3 CountyHoward StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 5:03pm

NameFIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD - FULTON CountyCallaway StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:56am

NameFIRST BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusChristmas Dinner Postponed UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:36pm

NameFIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusPageant Canceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:25pm

NameFIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - MEXICO CountyAudrain StatusLiving Nativity Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:32pm

NameFIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH JEFFERSON CITY CountyCole StatusBlue Christmas Service Postponed UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:41am

NameFULTON BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH CountyCallaway StatusAll Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:16pm

NameGREATER LAKE AREA CHORALE CountyCamden StatusCanceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:08pm

NameHALLSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH CountyBoone StatusLiving Nativity canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:15pm

NameHALLSVILLE R-4 CountyBoone StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:59pm

NameHAMS PRAIRIE CHRISTIAN CHURCH CountyCallaway StatusFamily Night Supper and Christmas Program Rescheduled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:58am

NameHARRISBURG BAPTIST CHURCH StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:20am

NameHIGH POINT R-3 CountyMoniteau StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 5:02pm

NameHUNTSDALE BAPTIST CHURCH StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:43am

NameJESUS SAVING GRACE MINISTRIES - COLUMBIA StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:22am

NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 1529 - COLUMBIA StatusChristmas Dinner Cancelled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:16am

NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BINGO - COLUMBIA StatusSunday Bingo Cancelled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:15am

NameKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS MSGR KUTZ 4TH DEGREE - WESTPHALIA StatusChristmas Party Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:42pm

NameLAKE AREA COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA StatusConcert Canceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:14pm

NameLIBERTY BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:21am

NameLIVING BREAD FAMILY CHURCH OF GOD - FULTON StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:27am

NameMACON FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH CountyMacon StatusChristmas Concert canceled; rescheduled for Dec. 24 UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:12pm

NameMARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS CountySaline StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 3:38pm

NameMIDWAY HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusChristmas Program Postponed to December 22 UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:07am

NameMIDWAY LOCUST GROVE UMC CountyBoone StatusAll-Church Christmas Choir and Dinner postponed UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:57pm

NameMILLER COUNTY R-3 TUSCUMBIA CountyMiller StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:46pm

NameMINEOLA BAPTIST CHURCH CountyMontgomery StatusServices Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:04am

NameMISSOURI RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY StatusClosing at 3 p.m. UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:49pm

NameMORGAN CO. R-2 VERSAILLES CountyMorgan StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:56pm

NameMORGAN STREET BAPTIST CHURCH - BOONVILLE StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:14am

NameMT. OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH CountyMoniteau StatusEVENING SERVICES CANCELLED UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:33pm

NameMT. PLEASANT BAPTIST CHURCH - HARTSBURG StatusChildren's Program Canceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 1:37pm

NameNEW FRANKLIN R-1 CountyHoward StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:29pm

NameNEW HEIGHTS CHURCH - HALLSVILLE StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:13am

NameNORTHWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH CountyBoone StatusMorning and Evening Services Canceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:24am

NameOTTERVILLE R-6 CountyCooper StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:43pm

NamePILOT GROVE C-4 CountyCooper StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 5:04pm

NamePLEASANT GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH CountyCallaway StatusChristmas Cantata and Celebrate Recovery Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 11:09am

NameREDEEMER PCA - COLUMBIA StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:16am

NameRICHLAND BAPTIST CHURCH - KINGDOM CITY CountyCallaway StatusEvening Service Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:22pm

NameRICHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH - GLASGOW StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:12am

NameRICHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH CountyCamden StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:09am

NameROCKY FORK FELLOWSHIP YOUTH GROUP StatusCanceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 2:50pm

NameROCKY FORK PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH - HINTON StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:34am

NameSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC StatusSunday With Santa Cancelled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:44am

NameSHARON BIBLE CHURCH - ARMSTRONG StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:18am

NameSOUTHERN BOONE R-1 CountyBoone StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:54pm

NameSOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH - MEXICO CountyAudrain StatusYouth Group and Christmas Caroling Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:04pm

NameSTURGEON R-5 CountyBoone StatusClosed Tomorrow UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 4:59pm

NameSUGAR GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH - COLUMBIA StatusSunday school and 11am Worship Cancelled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:28am

NameSUNDAY MIXERS BOWLING LEAGUE CountyBoone StatusLeague Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:56pm

NameUNION BAPTIST CHURCH-MEXICO CountyAudrain StatusEvening Service Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 12:16pm

NameUNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusMemorial Postponed To Dec 22 UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:16am

NameUNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF COLUMBIA CountyBoone StatusEvening Service Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:17am

NameUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH - FULTON StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:11am

NameVFW POST 2654 CountyRandolph StatusBingo Canceled Sunday UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 10:12am

NameWOOD CREST PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH - ASHLAND StatusSunday Services Canceled UpdatedSun, Dec 15 at 9:20am