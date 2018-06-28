Cloud County Pair Signs with Lady Cougars

COLUMBIA -- Rylee Bruhn and Meg Goddard from Cloud County Community College signed Letter of Intents to play women's soccer for the Lady Cougars beginning in the fall of 2012.



"Rylee is an athletic attacking player," stated head women's soccer coach John Klein. "She possesses good speed and ball-striking ability and has been a proven goal-scorer at the high school and junior college levels."



Bruhn, from Beatrice, Neb., set her high school career scoring record with 52 goals as a four-year starter. She was an all-conference and all-state recipient before going on to play two years at Cloud County. During her stint with the T-Birds Rylee scored 36 goals and 17 assists, good enough to rank her 32nd in the NJCAA in scoring.



Meg Goddard, a native of Sidmouth, England, graduated from Exeter College Sports Academy before coming to Cloud County.



"Meg becomes the first international player to join the Cougars," says Klein. "She is most comfortable in a backfield or holding midfield role. She is extremely soccer savvy and we will look to her for field leadership."