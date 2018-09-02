Clydesdale Star of Super Bowl Ad is Newborn Foal

BOONVILLE (AP) - For decades, Anheuser-Busch has used its famous Clydesdales in Super Bowl ads for Budweiser. The latest star is barely two weeks old.

A foal born Jan. 16 at Anheuser-Busch's Warm Springs Ranch near the mid-Missouri town of Boonville is featured in an ad that will appear in Sunday's game between the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and AFC champion Baltimore Ravens.

The 60-second ad chronicles the bond a Clydesdale foal shares with his trainer. The foal was just a week old when the ad was filmed.

It marks the 23rd Super Bowl ad featuring the Clydesdales.

Budweiser recently launched its first-ever Twitter account, using the occasion to tweet the first photo of the newborn.