CMU Athletes Continue to Rack up Weekly Honors

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 24 2014 Mar 24, 2014 Monday, March 24, 2014 3:04:00 PM CDT March 24, 2014 in Sports
By: Tori Chamberlain, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

FAYETTE - Three Central Methodist University athletes received weekly honors in their respective sports Monday. This is nowhere near the first time CMU athletes have taken home similar titles this academic year.

For the third time in four weeks, senior Aubrey Utley was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week. Utley, the three-time reigning HAAC Pitcher of the Year, picked up two wins last week for the 18th-ranked team in the nation.

The Trenton, Mo. native did not allow a run in 12 innings of work while striking out seven and walking just one in victories over Stephens and Culver-Stockton. Utley currently has 78 career wins, the most in league history among any current HAAC institutions.

Two outdoor track athletes also received honors Monday. Sophomore Cris Renteria of Men's outdoor track and sophomore Briana Zumwalt of Women's outdoor track have been named the HAAC Outdoor Track Athletes of the Week.

Renteria had a solid showing at the Wildcat Open, as the Eagles placed second overall in their first meet of the outdoor season. Hailing from Monett, Mo., Renteria won the 1500m with a time of 4:06.72.

Zumwalt helped the Eagles tie for first place at the Wildcat Open. The Foristell, Mo., native won the 200m with a time of 28.21 seconds. The team of Zumwalt, Kaitlyn Emig, Cheyenne Randle and Jacqueline Anderson won the 4x400m relay in 4:28.98.

