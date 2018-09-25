CMU Baseball Falls in 9th to Peru State

ST. JOSEPH, MO -- Kyle Frederickson drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning to give Peru State (33-16) a winner's bracket victory over Central Methodist (23-21-1) at Phil Welch Stadium.

Central Methodist will face Evangel in an elimination game on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Frederickson battled back from a 1-2 count and watched three-straight pitches out of the zone, bringing in James Welty with the winning run to put the Bobcats into the semifinals on Thursday against Avila.

The Eagles looked to be out of the inning with a two-out ground ball to third base off the bat off Jeff Eubank, but the throw pulled Kyle Poynter off the bag, and the ball was dislodged as he tried to tag Eubank to load the bases.

Peru State built a 8-4 lead after five innings, but Central Methodist answered with four runs in the top of the 6th inning. Neither team was able to score again despite a number of opportunities prior to the game-winning tally in the final frame.

Derek Voigt picked up the victory in relief, walking one before getting the final two outs of the game. Frederickson and Jonathan Castillo each had three hits and combined to drive in five runs for Peru State while Eli Bowers finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Central Methodist.