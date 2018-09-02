CMU Baseball Finalizes 2013 Schedule

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist will kick off its 2013 season against No. 10 Oklahoma Baptist, highlighting the team's 49-game regular-season schedule for 2013.

This season's schedule features 12 home doubleheaders, 13 Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheaders and six games against preseason nationally ranked teams, starting with the Eagles' showdown with the Bison on Saturday, Feb. 23, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Six of the conference doubleheaders are in the friendly confines of Estes Field.

"The 2013 schedule is very competitive," Central Methodist coach Fred Smith commented. "We feel we have a strong squad and want to be challenged as we make a run at winning the HAAC Conference."

Central Methodist's non-conference home slate features doubleheaders against William Woods (Feb 26, April 2), Roosevelt (Ill.) on March 1-2, Ottawa (Kan.) on March 5 and No. 14 Missouri Baptist (April 10). The Green and Black's HAAC home schedule includes doubleheaders against Benedictine (Kan.) on March 20, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on March 23, Missouri Valley (April 13-14) and Culver-Stockton (April 27-28).

The Eagles make a return trip to No. 14 Missouri Baptist for a doubleheader on April 23.

After the season-opening doubleheader versus Oklahoma Baptist, the Eagles will take on Saint Gregory's (Okla.) in Shawnee for two games the following day before returning to Fayette for eight-straight home games.

Following four-straight road doubleheaders, three of which take place in the state of Kansas against Ottawa (March 9) and Bethany (March 10-11) and a trip to Bacone (Okla.) on March 13, Central Methodist opens league play with a doubleheader at Baker (Kan.) on March 16. The rest of the Eagles' HAAC road schedule includes doubleheaders at Peru State (Neb.) on March 26, Avila (March 30), Graceland (Iowa) on April 6-7 and Evangel (April 19-20).

Central Methodist's doubleheader against the Bobcats on March 26 will be a rematch of 2012 HAAC Tournament championship game.

The 2013 HAAC Tournament is set for March 1-7 at Phil Welch Stadium in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

All first pitch times are yet to be determined. Promotions for home games will be announced at a later date.