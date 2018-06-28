CMU Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Culver-Stockton

CANTON, MO - The Central Methodist baseball team split the first two games of a four-game series with Culver-Stockton on Saturday. The Eagles (22-19, 14-10 Heart of America Athletic) lost the first game 13-8 but defeated the Wildcats (15-31, 8-16 HAAC) 4-2 in the second contest.

Culver-Stockton jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning of game one before Central Methodist cut the deficit in half (10-5) in the top of the fifth inning. Dustin Ray and Mike Allen each had RBI doubles in the third inning. Ray scored on a Mason Mershon double to left field in the fifth. Ray, Mershon, and Matt Gessner had RBI hits as part of a three-run sixth inning, trimming the margin to five runs, but the visitors would get no closer.

Eric Burton (3-6) got the win on the mound in game one. He allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits in 5.2 innings. Rhett Quinlan (5-4) dropped the decision. He allowed 10 runs, two earned, on nine hits in 2.2 innings.

In game two, after trailing 1-0 for three innings, Central Methodist tied the game in the top of the fourth on an Allen sacrifice fly. The Eagles took the lead in the next inning on Kyle Poynter's sacrifice fly. After the Wildcats tied the game in the fifth, the visitors won with two runs in the top of the seventh inning after Doyle Bohr and Brennen Wood scored on a throwing error.

Drew Greiwe (6-2) tossed a complete game to get the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits. James Lafuente (1-5) took the loss after pitching a complete game. He allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits.

Both teams will return to the diamond for a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. If the Eagles win both games tomorrow, then Central Methodist will finish in first place of the Eastern Division of the HAAC.