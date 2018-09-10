CMU Baseball Splits Two Games with Benedictine

FAYETTE -- Central Methodist dropped a 2-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference baseball decision to Benedictine before pounding out 15 hits in a 15-7 game-two victory over the Ravens on Wednesday at Estes Field.

In game one, Central Methodist, 7-5 and 3-1 HAAC jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first when Daniel Peters scored on a Jesse Zellner RBI single.

Benedictine, 6-11 and 2-2 HAAC tied the contest in the top of the second after Sean O'Grady rounded home on Alan Burns' RBI double down the right field line.

Adam Burns, 1-3, got the win on the mound in game one with his third complete game of the season. He allowed one earned run on six hits and walked three.

Tyler Paule, 0-2, suffered the loss despite pitching an effective six innings for Central Methodist. He allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits while fanning five.

Both teams combined for eight errors in the second game, including five by Benedictine.

Central Methodist hosts MidAmerica Nazarene in a HAAC doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.