CMU Baseball Splits with Graceland

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist and Graceland split a Heart of America Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Monday at Estes Field which was previously rained out last Saturday. The Eagles (13-15, 6-8 HAAC) defeated the Yellowjackets (18-19, 9-7 HAAC) 6-3 but lost the second game 8-0.

In game one, after the visitors scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Central Methodist came back with two runs in the bottom of the second and the go-ahead run in the third. Steve Bazner plated two runs on a double before a Mason Mershon sacrifice fly scored Neal DeMartin, giving the Eagles the upper hand for good.

Central Methodist built a 6-2 advantage with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two in the sixth. Mike Allen laced a RBI triple to right center and later scored on a double steal, giving the home team a four-run cushion.

Tyler Paule (4-1) threw a complete-game victory in game one. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and struck out seven.

Bryan Couch (1-3) took the defeat, giving up four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game two in the top of the second inning. Francis Rodriguez doubled to right center, plating three runs to highlight the frame for Graceland.

The Yellowjackets added two runs in each of the third and fourth innings for the final margin.

Martin Martinez (5-2) got the win in game two on the mound. He pitched a seven-hit shutout and struck out five.

Ryan Revoir (0-4) suffered the loss. He gave up six runs, two earned, on seven hits in three innings.

Central Methodist will travel to William Woods on Tuesday for a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CDT.