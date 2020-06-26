CMU Baseball wins NAIA Champions of Character Award

FAYETTE, Mo. -- The Central Methodist baseball team has been awarded with the 2012 Buffalo Funds Five Star Champions of Character Team Award. The NAIA announced the honor on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Funds Five Star Champions of Character Team Awards are presented at the end of each season for each of the NAIA's 23 championship sports. The award is given to teams that exhibit respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership, as well as sportsmanship .The institutions and athletic programs honored also show they strive for excellence in and out of competition, as well as being involved in their respected communities.