CMU Charity Run Benefits Local Organizations

FAYETTE - Central Methodist University announced Monday it's first annual Mark Robb 5K brought in $4,693.

Sports Information Director Nicholas Petrone said 238 people of all ages - including Robb's wife and three kids - participated or donated to the run.

Both the Eagle's men and women soccer programs organized the charity race. Petrone said half of the proceeds will go to the Fayette Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and the half will go to the Eagle All-Sport Boosters.

"Mark Robb was one of the most popular figures at Central Methodist," head coach Dan Schmidlin said. "He touched the lives of many people as demonstrated by the turnout. We are all better people for having had Mark in our lives, and we want his memory to live on."

Robb taught at Central Methodist for almost four decades. He died in December 2013.