CMU Continues Success at NAIA Track & Field Championships

GENEVA, OH -- Cental Methodist's Lucas Manring and Shelby Garrigus competed on the second day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Manring advanced to the finals of the 800 Meters on Saturday after winning his heat today in a comfortable 1:54.94. The finals on Saturday will begin at 12:35 p.m.



Garrigus competed in the Long Jump, where she finished seventh in her flight. She posted a jump of 5.32 meters.



In women's action, Garrigus and Rebeca Barajas will participate in the Triple Jump. Kelly Klusmeyer is set to compete in the Shot Put. Barajas, Kate Fulton and Jonisha McCoy will compete in the High Jump.

On the men's side, Manring will vie for the National Championship in the 800 Meters.



All events begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.