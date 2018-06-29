CMU Eagles Work Out for NFL Scouts

FAYETTE, MO - Several National Football League scouts were on campus Tuesday as two former and four current Central Methodist football players participated in Pro Day activities in front of over 50 onlookers.

The pro football hopefuls displayed their talents in a host of activities ranging from official measurements to 40-yard sprints and interviews.

Due to inclement weather, the former and current Eagles worked out on the indoor track in Puckett Fieldhouse.

The participants included running back Burton Iosefa, wide receiver/cornerback Mitchell Swan, offensive lineman Bo Amos, defensive end Trevor Robinson, long snapper Taylor Combs and cornerback Chris Porter. Former NFL linebacker and current Central Methodist graduate assistant Armegis Spearman was among those in attendance to give the six players tips and advice.

Tuesday's workout was the second by Robinson this month after working out in the Beyond Sports Network Collegiate Showcase on March 8.

Most of the Central Methodist participants Tuesday have been working out on-campus with Central Methodist head strength coach Nate Breland and conditioning coach Keeyon Howard in preparation for the NFL Draft, scheduled April 25-27.