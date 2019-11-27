CMU Falls Late to Trinity International

7 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 08 2012 Mar 8, 2012 Thursday, March 08, 2012 7:11:45 PM CST March 08, 2012 in Baseball

FAYETTE, MO -- Trinity International scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 victory over Cental Methodist in baseball action on Thursday at Estes Field. The Trojans (2-3) erased a three-run deficit late to defeat the Eagles (5-7).

Central Methodist jumped out to a 3-0 advantage through the first six innings. The Eagles scored all three runs in the third inning. Alfredo Souffront led off the bottom of the frame with a triple to right center and scored on Neil Hansen's groundout RBI. A Mike Allen single to left plated reigning Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Week Daniel Peters for a 2-0 upper hand. A Steve Bazner sacrifice fly brought home Allen for the Eagles' final run.

A sacrifice fly and error allowed Trinity International to score one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Camden Decker, who later in the inning was ejected from the game for lowering a shoulder to run through Peters at home, was walked with the bases loaded to tie the game. Back-to-back RBI singles by Brendan Curletta and Seth Lezon gave the Trojans a two-run cushion.

Central Methodist had the tying runs on second and third in the form of Ray and Brennen Wood in the bottom of the eighth inning, but a strikeout ended the frame and the threat.

Jeff Baird picked up the victory. He tossed a complete game, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five.

Bryan Dominick (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up three earned runs on three hits in one and one-third innings pitched out of the bullpen. Rhett Quinlan started the game but got a no-decision, recording six innings on the mound and allowing two runs, none earned, on four hits and fanning four batters. AJ Pfeifer pitched one and two-third innings of five-hit, scoreless relief.

Central Methodist will travel to North Arkansas Community College for two games on Saturday, March 10. The Eagles will face Southwestern Community College (Iowa) at noon and North Arkansas Community College at 2:30 p.m.

 

