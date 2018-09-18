CMU Finishes Second at HAAC Track Championships

LAMONI, IA - The Central Methodist men's and women's track and field teams each finished in second place after the final day of the 2013 Heart of America Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

On the Central Methodist's women's side, Kate Fulton won the high jump for the third straight season after clearing 1.62 meters. Shelby Garrigus took first in the long jump with a leap of 5.35 meters.

Kaitlyn Emig took second in the 600 yard run and fourth place in the 55 meter hurdles. Adriana Romero placed fourth in the one mile run and sixth in the 800 meter run. Jacqueline Anderson placed fourth in the 400 meter dash.

Emily Nealley, Elise Schreiber, Amber Beaverson and Taylor Beaverson claimed fourth through seventh in the 3,000 meter run for the Eagles. The group of four also placed third as a unit in the distance medley.

Lexie Wilt, Kelly Klusmeyer and Briana Greer placed second, sixth and eighth, respectively, in the shot put.

On the men's side for the Eagles, Cody Ervin took the top spot in the 55 meter hurdles in a time of 7.90 seconds.

Kiefer Smith won the pole vault after clearing 4.40 meters.

DeMarcus Jackson earned a first place finish in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.34 seconds. Carey Nolan and Marcus Lavergne placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the event.

Nolan also took second in the 200 meter dash and third in the 400 meter dash.

Bryan Groeper took second in the 600 yard run. Cris Renteria placed fifth in the one mile run.

The team of Jared Goodbrake, Ryan Farrell, Groeper and Corey Schoene took third in the distance medley.

Schoene also took third in the pole vault. Austin Fryer was sixth.

Dilan Simmons placed second in the shot put. Kyle Jones took third in the high jump.

Central Methodist will send multiple men's and women's athletes to compete in the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships on February 28-March 2 in Geneva, Ohio.