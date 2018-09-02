CMU Football Forfeits Two Victories from 2012

FAYETTE, MO -- The Central Methodist University football program announced Thursday that it has forfeited its two victories from the 2012 campaign due to the use of an ineligible player.

Central Methodist's wins over Avila University and Culver-Stockton College have been forfeited. Per NAIA rules, the Eagles will take a 1-0 forfeit loss for each game, but all statistical information from each contest will stand. Central Methodist's official record for 2012 will be recorded as 0-10.

The issue involves a player who fell just shy of the requirement of 24 completed credit hours in the previous two semesters, according to Central Methodist's Ken Oliver, Vice President for Institutional Growth and Student Engagement.

Central Methodist, as a five-star Champions of Character institution, self-reported the violation to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and the student-athlete involved did not play again after the incident was reported in late September, Oliver said.

Central Methodist appealed the ruling to the NAIA but was notified recently that the appeal was denied.

The Eagles open the 2013 season at home against Lindenwood University-Belleville on Thursday, September 5. Kickoff from Davis Field is set for 7 p.m. CT.