CMU Football Loses at Peru State

PERU, NE -- A Central Methodist University fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short in a 40-23 loss at Peru State College on Saturday afternoon in Heart of America Athletic Conference football action at the Oak Bowl. The Eagles (2-6, 2-5 HAAC) scored a season-high 23 points in the final 15 minutes before falling to the Bobcats (4-4, 2-4 HAAC).

A Central Methodist fumble on the opening kickoff was recovered by the home team, setting up Nate Tromblee's 13-yard touchdown run. After forcing a three-and-out, Peru State's Garret Campbell blocked a punt, which was downed at the Eagles' seven-yard line. Two consecutive carries by Ryan Ludlow resulted in a Bobcat touchdown.



Peru State built a 40-0 lead through three quarters before the Eagles began to rally. Ezequiel Rivera got the Green and Black on the board with a 25-yard field goal before quarterback Skyler Jameson found Paul Stevens for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 10:22 left in the game. Five minutes later, Cody Maher recorded a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Jameson found Jerome Samuels for a 14-yard touchdown strike with 42 seconds left in the game, but the visitors could get no closer.

Central Methodist gained a season-high 431 yards of total offense, including 316 on the ground.

Ludlow gained 115 rushing yards on 25 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also had one reception for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Peru State's Bo Shepard was 2-of-9 through the air for 53 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Maher tallied a team-high 83 yards on nine carries with one touchdown. Cleave Perryman and Reny Reis added 39 rushing yards apiece on 10 and seven rushes, respectively.

Jameson was 6-of-12 passing for 115 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He added 44 rushing yards on five carries.

Stevens caught one pass for a game-high 70 yards and one touchdown.

Zach Lempka totaled 10 tackles for Peru State.

Ryan Restemayer and Bryan Plenge recorded 10 tackles apiece for the Eagles. Trevor Robinson and Andy O'Cheltree each had seven tackles. Robinson also had 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack and is one sack shy of tying Justin Wisdom's Central Methodist career mark of 25.

The Eagles host No. 21-ranked Evangel University for Senior Day on Saturday, October 27. Kickoff at Davis Field is set for 1 p.m. CT.