CMU goes high-tech for virus prevention

FAYETTE – Central Methodist University will reopen for the fall semester — with a long list of safety protocols.

The small university will offer large new technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CMU will be following a six-pillar safety procedure. The pillars include:

COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff. Ionization air cleaners, a device installed in buildings to reduce rate towards deactivating COVID-19 by 99.4%.

Respiratory, pulse, temperature monitoring

Cleaning— A third shift cleaning crew has been added to increase cleaning schedules in high traffic areas.

Face coverings required

Distancing changes across campus.

Facial recognition scanners will be placed at the entrances of each building. Each person who enters will be required to stop and check in with the scanner.

Vice President for Enrollment management, Joe Parisi, says the university is “very excited” to have these technology advances, in order to ensure safety on campus.

“What it is also doing is simultaneously making sure I have my mask on, if I don’t have my mask on it will not record the temperature and will tell you to put your mask on and take the temperature again” Parisi explained.

CMU’S president Roger Drake says this builds on the school’s announcement earlier this summer that the campus’ almost four thousand students and faculty must go through COVID-19 testing.

All students must test negative in order to enter into student living or campus buildings.

The testing device provides results within an hour. Individuals can and will be tested more frequently than others if needed.

Athletes will be tested prior to competitions.

The campus also invested in an ionization air purifier, which the school claims will bring a 99.5 percent deactivation of COVID-19.

Drake says he believes the university is doing everything they possibly can to keep students safe, and stop the spread of the virus.

Students will return to campus Monday and Tuesday to get tested and drop off their belongings. The official move in day for on campus living is August 15.