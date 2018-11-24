CMU in 28th at NAIA Men's Golf National Championship

SALEM, OR - Central Methodist sits 28th overall after the first day of the 2013 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship at Creekside Golf Course.

Ty Lieberman led the squad, shooting a five-over 77 on the first day. Austin Rapp and Nathaniel Oliver carded an 82 and 85, respectively. Brad Howell came up with an 86, while Ryan Rost shot a 91.

Defending national champion Oklahoma City closed day one of the 2013 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships with an eight-stroke lead after the tournament's opening 18 holes.

Grand View (Iowa) rests in second-place after carding a first round 288. Rounding out the top five are Johnson & Wales, Bellevue (Neb.) and Faulkner (Ala.) who are tied for third at 294.

The second round will begin play on Wednesday at 7 a.m. PDT with Grand View, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and Blue Mountain (Miss.) starting on No. 10. Bellevue, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and Ben Johnson of Bethany (Kan.) kick off action on the front side with a 7:30 a.m. tee time.