CMU Men Beat Westminster

FULTON, MO -- Men's soccer forward Erwin Sanchez, Jr. scored two goals to lead Central Methodist University over Westminster College 5-1 on Wednesday night. The Eagles (9-5-1) outshot the Blue Jays (7-6-2) 21-9 over 90 minutes.

Thyago Catharino scored the first goal of the match and his fourth of the season in the 24th minute. Murun Altankhuyag left the ball for Catharino who blasted a shot from 20 yards out past goalkeeper Caleb Marquis.

Sanchez, Jr. tallied the next two goals for the Green and Black in the 25th and 50th minutes. Catharino assisted on the first goal in the box, while Sanchez, Jr. went solo on his second score, bending the shot with his left foot into the bottom left corner of the net past a diving Maquis.

Ronald Moore cut the deficit to 3-1 after converting a penalty kick in the 59th minute, but Altankhuyag and Henrique Nazzaro scored in the 73rd and 79th minutes, respectively, to put the game to bed. Sanchez, Jr. was credited with an assist on the fourth goal of the match.

Goalkeepers German Schacht and Corey Schelle combined to allow only one goal while recording five saves combined.

Marquis had seven saves for Westminster.

Central Methodist hosts Graceland University for Senior Night on Saturday. Kickoff from Davis Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The loss brings the Blue Jays' overall record to 7-6-2.

The Blue Jays prepare for their Homecoming/Senior Day on Saturday, October 27 when they take on the Red Devils of Eureka College at 7:00 p.m.