CMU Men Claim HAAC Title, Headed to National Championship

MARYVILLE, MO - The Central Methodist men's golf team kept the school's championship express rolling Tuesday, capturing the program's first Heart of America Athletic Conference title. The Championship was played at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

Central Methodist ran away with the team title, posting a three-round total of 917 to also book its place in the 62nd Annual Men's Golf National Championship, which takes place May 14-17at the Creekside Golf Club in Salem, Ore. Baker finished second at 945, while Avila and Missouri Valley tied for third at 954.

The Eagles had a pair of golfers in the top five as Ty Lieberman finished one shot behind Graceland's Andrew Moffatt at 223, while Nathaniel Oliver shared fourth place at 227.

Brad Howell finished tied for seventh at 231. Austin Rapp was 13th with a three-round score of 238. Logan McDaniel shared 26th overall after carding a 251.

The Eagles' men's golf team becomes the third Central Methodist program in seven days to win a league title, after softball and baseball both won conference crowns during the last week.

Eagles' coach Jim Ray Kluck, who was named the HAAC Men's Golf Coach of the Year. Lieberman was named the HAAC Player of the Year. The individual victory also propels Moffat into the National Championship field.