CMU Men Place Third, Women Take Eighth at WWU Invite

FULTON, MO - The Central Methodist men's golf team finished in third place following the final round of the William Woods (Mo.) Spring Invitational on Tuesday. The Eagle women's golf team placed eighth overall.



The Central Methodist men's team tallied a two-day score of 602 (300-302). Ty Lieberman finished tied for fourth overall after firing a one-under 71 on Tuesday. He shot a 146 (75-71) in two days and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Nathaniel Oliver carded a 149 (73-76). Austin Rapp tallied a 152 (74-78). Brad Howell finished with a 155 (78-77). Ryan Rost ended with a 163 (85-78).

Individually, Central Methodist's Logan McDaniel shot a two-under 70 on the tournament's final day and a 149 (79-70) over the course of two days of action. Andrew Behrle carded a 166 (83-83). Jordan Haag recorded a 177 (86-91).

The Central Methodist women's team finished with a 763 (387-376). Kayla Esquivel ended with a 177 (87-90). Alannah Hustead had a 179 (89-90), while Ashley Spaulding carded a 202 (102-100). Katie Lee finished with a 205 (109-96).

Central Methodist participates in the Missouri Valley Spring Invitational on April 8-9 at the Indian Hills Golf Course.