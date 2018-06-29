CMU Men's Basketball Defeats Harris-Stowe

ST. LOUIS -- Central Methodist University defeated Harris-Stowe State University, 65-59, in men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles (5-2) were paced offensively by Elliott Black's 17 points and seven rebounds. Eric Franklin tallied 15 points. Melvin Tillman added 10 points and six assists. Alex Barner had seven points and eight rebounds.

Dallis Johnson had a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets (1-2). Wayne Brown recorded 14 points. Kevin Kramer had 13 rebounds.

Central Methodist hit 42-percent (21-of-50) from the field, including eight three-pointers. The Eagles converted 15-of-19 (78.9-percent) from the free throw line.

Harris-Stowe made only 37.3-percent (25-of-67) from the floor and was 4-of-17 (23.5-percent) from distance. The Hornets had only 14 free throw attempts in the game and made only five of them (35.7-percent).

Central Methodist travels to California to take part in the Hope Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tipoff against tournament-host Hope International University on Tuesday is set for 9 p.m. CT.