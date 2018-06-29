CMU Men's Basketball Gets Commitment From Adams

FAYETTE -- Zach Adams, a 6'6 forward, becomes the second student-athlete that has signed to play for the Central Methodist men's basketball team for the 2013-14 season, coach Jeff Sherman announced.

Adams averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game in 2012-13 for Fort Osage High School in Independence, Mo.

"Zach was one of our top recruits all season," Sherman said. We identified him early as a potential player that can contribute immediately to our program. Zach has great energy, passion and a very high basketball IQ. In addition, he has good size and very good strength."

He was named first team All-Conference and All-District while being named second team All-Area. He helped guide the Indians to a 22-5 overall record and Suburban Middle Seven Conference and Class 5 District 15 championships.

"Zach can defend down low and has the ability to finish strong at the basket along with a good midrange jumper," Sherman stated. "This is a great addition to our family, and I look forward to a wonderful four-year career with Zach. His enthusiasm towards the game of basketball is going to be fun. I believe he will be a fan favorite very early."

Adams joins guard John Palmer in the 2013 Signing Class.

Central Methodist was 19-13 overall last season and advanced to the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.