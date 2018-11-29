CMU Men's Golf Earns Three Scholar-Athlete Honors
SALEM, OR - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Thursday that Central Methodist's Nathaniel Oliver, Andrew Behrle and Anthony Dow are three of 111 men's golf student-athletes that have been named 2013 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Oliver and Behrle and Oliver earn the honor for the second straight season.
Spring Hill (Ala.) leads all institutions with four individuals on the list.
In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.
