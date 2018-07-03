CMU Men's Golf Places Fourth in HAAC Championship

SPRINGFIELD -- Ty Lieberman finished fifth overall to lead Central Methodist after the final day of the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championship, held at Millwood Golf and Racquet Club. The Eagles placed fourth with a score of 967.

Lieberman carded a 236 over the course of two days. Brad Howell finished tied for 16th overall after firing a 246 after three rounds. Tyler Peasel was tied for 18th after shooting a 247. Nathaniel Oliver came up with a 250 on the Par-71 Course, while Wesley Sowell shot a 268.

Evangel won the team portion after recording a 942, while Missouri Valley golfer Jordan Dickson was the top individual finisher, carding a 226.