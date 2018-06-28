CMU Men's Soccer Adds Four Signees

FAYETTE -- Daniel Ontiveros, Brice Griffin and Nick Grote have signed to play for the Central Methodist men's soccer team for the 2013 season, coach Dan Schmidlin announced.

Ontiveros is a goalkeeper that plays club soccer for Longmont United Soccer Academy U-18. In 2012, he was named first team All-Conference. As a junior, he helped guide the Colorado Rapids to a Colorado State Cup championship and was named first team All-Conference. Ontiveros was a first team Academic All-State pick. In 2010, he helped lead Chivas Denver to the Colorado State Cup championship. He was named second team All-Conference.

"Daniel is a great addition to our men's soccer program both on and off the field," Schmidlin said. "He loves playing the game and adds great experience to our team."

Brice Griffin is a midfielder who plays club soccer for Harambe FC. A team captain for the last two seasons, he was named All-Conference in 2012 and All-District in 2011 and 2012.

"Brice is a very hard worker who has good skills who will develop a lot throughout his four-year career," Schmidlin commented. "I look forward to coaching Brice."

Grote plays club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher. He was named second team All-Conference in 2010 and 2012 Grote was named All-Sectional in 2011 and 2012. He was a third-team All-Conference choice in 2011. He was the Offensive MVP as a sophomore.

"He has been well coached over the years with SLSG and will fit into our team and system well," Schmidlin remarked. "He is a great student-athlete who will excel in the classroom as well as on the field."

Central Methodist is coming off its best season in school history after posting a 12-6-1 mark in 2012.