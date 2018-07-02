CMU Men's Soccer Falls to No. 9 MidAmerica Nazarene

FAYETTE, MO -- A game-winning goal with 25 seconds remaining gave ninth-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene University a 2-1 edge over Central Methodist University in Heart of America Athletic Conference men's soccer action Saturday at Davis Field. The Eagles (8-5-1, 2-3) suffered their first home loss this campaign after falling to the Pioneers (10-1-5, 3-1-1 HAAC).

Luke Pontin gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute after beating two defenders and tapping the ball around goalkeeper German Schacht, who made two saves in the match.

Murun Altankhuyag tied the match in the 52nd minute with a blast from 30 yards out that went top shelf over goalkeeper Chris Ericksson. Erwin Sanchez, Jr. was credited with the assist on the play, and the goal was Altankhuyag's fourth of 2012.

The match looked to go into overtime before MidAmerica Nazarene's Tyler Hageman scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute. Following a long throw in, Hageman put home a shot amongst a crowd of four people.

Ericksson played the entire match but did not record a save.

Central Methodist travels to Westminster College on Wednesday, October 24. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.