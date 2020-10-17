CMU President Announces Retirement

FAYETTE - Dr. Marianne Inman, the President of Central Methodist University, has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2013.

Inman accomplished many great things in her 17-year presidency. Student enrollment increased to almost 5,300 last fall, and the university completed three capital campaigns, netting almost $50 million. Campus improvements worth more than $50 million were also completed.

One of the accomplishments Inman is particularly proud of is that CMU will now award over 1,000 college degrees for the first time in its history. CMU has also expanded its academic programming to sites across the state, many in partnership with Missouri community colleges and other organizations.

"I feel privileged to have been part of this institution of opportunity for students all around our state. The timing of this decision seems appropriate in that we are completing one major campus project (the restoration of historic Classic Hall) this year, and CMU will require continuity in leadership over the next number of years in order to implement the highest priority recommendations from our recently concluded master plan," said Dr. Inman in a media release.

Inman and her husband plan to relocate to Georgetown, Texas next summer.