CMU Ranked 16th in Final Softball Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist wraps up its record-breaking season ranked No. 16 in the final 2014 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, announced by the national office. The Eagles received 290 points in the postseason edition of the rankings, and fell two spots from the final regular-season poll.

The No. 16 ranking is the highest for the program in a postseason poll; also three spots higher than the previous mark when the Eagles finished the 2012 season ranked 19th.

Pat Reardon's team posted its best record (43-8) in school history, and won a fourth-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) regular-season championship and third-straight HAAC Championship Series title. The Eagles reached the NAIA Softball National Championship for a third-straight campaign, and advanced to the title game of the Columbia Bracket.

The Eagles went 2-3 against Top 25 competition, and defeated eventual national champion Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and William Woods (Mo.). But the Eagles lost twice to LSU Alexandria (La.), and once to Spring Hill (Ala.).

A panel of head coaches who represent each of the conferences, independent, and unaffiliated groupings voted on the poll.