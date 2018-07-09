CMU's Bedor, Kukal Sweep HAAC Men's T&F Awards

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist teammates Curtis Bedor and Jordan Kukal were named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, on Monday morning.

Bedor crossed the line first in the 5,000 meter race walk as he started off his outdoor campaign. A junior from Siloam Springs, Ark., Bedor recorded a time of 27:37.20. Kukal kicked off his first collegiate campaign with a strong showing at the CMU Open in the discus. A freshman from Springfield, Mo., Kukal placed fifth in his only event, setting a school record with a throw of 47.53 meters to post a "B" qualifying mark for the NAIA championships.

Bedor and Kukal will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Tuesday afternoon.