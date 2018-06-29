CMU's Colby Lapresi Named Daktronics Scholar-Athlete

VANCOUVER, WA -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that Central Methodist University's Colby Lapresi is among 203 men's cross country student-athletes have been named 2012 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

The senior from Geneva, New York, established himself as one of the best distance runners in school history. At the beginning of the season, he placed 22nd overall in the Washington University Early Bird after finishing the race in 20:14.

Concordia, Olivet Nazarene and St. Ambrose lead all institutions with six individuals on the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.