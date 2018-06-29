CMU's Geringer Named Softball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY - For the first time in her career, Central Methodist infielder Lauren Geringer has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Geringer, the reigning HAAC Player of the Year, batted .429 with three dingers, six RBIs, two doubles, two walks and five runs scored in four wins last week over Avila and Baker (Kan.) for the 17th-ranked team in the nation. The sophomore from O'Fallon, Mo., broke Central Methodist's all-time record for home runs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at Baker, crushing a three-run shot to left that broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth inning and Stephanie Sullivant's (2008-11) previous mark of 17. The bomb was her fifth of 2014.

Geringer tied Sullivant's mark with a solo shot to left to lead off the top of the seventh inning of game one against the Wildcats that tied the contest at five, as Central Methodist erased a 5-0 deficit. Geringer has recorded 18 homers through only two seasons in Fayette. This season, she is batting .341 with five homers, 22 RBIs, five doubles, a triple, 25 runs scored and 24 walks.