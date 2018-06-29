CMU's Geringer, Utley, Reardon Sweep HAAC Softball Honors

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist infielder Lauren Geringer, pitcher Aubrey Utley and coach Pat Reardon garnered top honors as the 2013 Heart of America Athletic Conference softball awards and all-conference teams were released Thursday.

In her first season in Fayette, Geringer was named the HAAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year while breaking the school's single-season record for dingers in 35 games played with 34 starts. In the NAIA, the Troy, Mo., native ranks 29th in home runs per game (0.286), 39th in home runs (10), 46th in slugging percentage (0.752) and 50th putouts per game (6.486). She leads the conference in home runs and slugging percentage and ranks in the top 10 of the league in batting average, runs scored, hits per game, runs batted in, doubles, on base percentage and total bases.

Central Methodist takes the Freshman of the Year award for the second straight season after catcher Michele Rupard won the honor in 2012.

Utley was voted the Pitcher of the Year for the third consecutive season. Only a junior, the Trenton, Mo., native is one of the most decorated players in school history. In the NAIA in 2013, the two-time NAIA All-American ranks fifth in walked allowed per 9 (0.57), 15th in fewest walks allowed (8), 27th in earned run average (1.490), 35th in wins (16) and 50th in fewest runs allowed (33).

Utley broke the Central Methodist all-time wins record by a pitcher earlier this season and is 66-15 in her career, including a league best 16-4 this year. Utley's 66 wins are the most in the history of the HAAC amongst current members. She has allowed only 27 earned runs this season against 104 strikeouts, and her 411 career strikeouts rank second all-time in Eagles' lore.

Geringer and Utley were also named to the All-HAAC first team.

Reardon was selected Coach of the Year for the third straight season and the fifth time in the last six campaigns (2008, 2009, 2011-13). In 2013, he has guided Central Methodist to its third-straight HAAC championship and second-straight automatic berth in the NAIA National Championship. Reardon is 14th all-time in wins in the NAIA and sports a record of 556-447-1 in 21 seasons at the helm in Fayette.

Utley and Geringer are joined on the first team by Rupard at catcher, pitcher Bri Ford and outfielder Erika Reinagel.

Rupard was named to the All-HAAC first team for the second straight season. An outfielder in 2012, the Kansas City product ranks in the top 10 of the HAAC in batting average (.408), hits (40) and on-base percentage (.504). She leads the team in all three categories and has appeared in 33 games with 32 of those being starts.

Ford, who was named to the second-team in 2012, finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and 2.16 ERA in 19 appearances in the circle with 17 starts and 12 complete games. In 97 innings pitched, the junior and Branson, Mo., native allowed only 30 earned runs and struck out 71. Ford has doubled as a part-time starter at designated player, ranking third on the squad with a .357 batting average, two homeruns, 17 RBI and 20 hits.

Reinagel, who has been an All-HAAC choice the three previous campaigns, has spearheaded Central Methodist's offensive attack all season as the leadoff hitter. The only player to start every game for the Eagles this season, the senior and Kelso, Mo., native ranks in the top 10 of the HAAC in hits (44), triples (3), stolen bases (8), steal attempts (10), at-bats (132).

In the last series of the regular season against Baker, Reinagel set a new Central Methodist all-time record for runs scored and currently has 150. She ranks fourth all-time in stolen bases with 52.

Infielders Megan Robbins and Jacqui Cappuccilli and outfielders Shelby Pohlman and Mary Kate Townley were named to the All-HAAC second team.

In 38 starts, Robbins ranks fourth on the team with a .355 average. The junior from Las Vegas, Nev., has one homerun, 23 RBI, 38 hits and 18 runs scored.

Cappuccilli, an honorable mention pick in 2012, has appeared in 33 games with 31 starts. The senior from Midway, Utah, is batting .292 with three homers, 15 RBI, 26 hits and 25 runs scored.

Pohlman, a senior from Olathe, Kan., has appeared in 37 games with 33 starts. She ranks fifth on the team with a .337 clip at the plate to go along with seven RBI, 33 hits and 23 runs scored.

Townley, a junior by way of O'Fallon, Mo., was an honorable mention pick in her freshman season. In 2013, she has played in 33 games with 30 of those being starts. Townley is batting .333 with one homerun, 18 RBI, 32 hits and 22 runs scored.

Ford, Rupard, Robbins and Reinagel were also named to the 2013 HAAC Gold Glove Award team. The Eagles rank 16th in the NAIA in fielding percentage (0.962).

 

