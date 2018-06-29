CMU's Greiwe Voted HAAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Drew Greiwe of Central Methodist was selected the Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Greiwe had a dominating performance on the mound for Central Methodist, which won all four of its games last week.

The junior tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts against Graceland while walking just two in a 5-0 victory. He leads the conference with 11.67 strikeouts per nine innings and improved to 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA. Greiwe will represent the conference in the running for the NAIA Baseball Pitcher of the Week award.