CMU's Hull earns conference pitcher of the week

FAYETTE — Strong pitching performances against Hannibal-LaGrange University and Mayville State University earned CMU’s Tyler Hull Pitcher of the Week honors, the Heart of America Athletic Conference announced Monday afternoon.

Hull is the second Eagle to win the honor this season.

Hull tossed 3.1 innings midweek in a 22-1 rout against Hannibal-LaGrange.

He only allowed a pair of hits and registered six strikeouts for his second win of the season.

This past Saturday, Hull got the start and threw seven shutout innings against Mayville State on a neutral site.

In the Tucson, Arizona heat, the Comets from North Dakota only mustered four hits off the sophomore.

Hull finished with 10 strikeouts and improved to 3-0 in four appearances with a 2.76 ERA.

“I am very proud of the transition Tyler has made this semester,” CMU head baseball coach Nate Breland said in a press conference. “He is really starting to mature as a player.”

The Eagles are back in action on Wednesday to open up conference play away to Nazarene University.

It will be a matchup between the top two in the Heart of America Athletic as the Pioneers are 14-1 and atop the Heart’s Western Division, while the Eagles are 13-5 and first in the Eastern Division.

Wednesday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Olathe, Kansas.