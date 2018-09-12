CMU's Jackson Breaks 60m School Record at Nationals

GENEVA, OH - Central Methodist's DeMarcus Jackson broke the school record twice Friday in the men's 60 meter dash, highlighting the Eagles' second day of competition at the NAIA Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field National Championships at the SPIRE Institute.

Jackson broke his own school record first in the preliminaries with a time of 6.77 seconds, taking first. He then posted a 6.74 in the semi-finals, good for third overall. Jackson will take part in the 60 meter finals on Saturday.

Kaitlyn Loeffler broke her school record in the women's 3,000 meter race walk. She placed 13th overall in the title race in a time of 16:44.02.

Shelby Garrigus posted her second-best performance of the season in the women's long jump. She finished 13th overall with a mark of 5.26 meters.

Kyle Jones tallied his second-best performance of the year in the men's high jump. The freshman finished tied for 11th after clearing 1.98 meters.

The Eagles will conclude the meet Saturday with the women's triple jump, high jump and shot put events.

Heading into the final day, the Oklahoma Baptist women hold a five-point edge over second-place Embry-Riddle. On the men's side, Doane and Indiana Tech are neck-and-neck at 28 and 26 points, respectively.

Field events begin Saturday action at 10 a.m. EST, followed by the Championships ceremonies at Noon. The awards ceremony will be conducted at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by SPIRE Institute for the third-straight year.