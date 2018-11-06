CMU's Kukal Qualifies for US Junior National Championships

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist freshman men's discus thrower Jordan Kukal has qualified for the United States Junior National Championships at Indiana University. The event will take place on Sunday, June 17.

Kukal will compete against top high school and college freshmen athletes in the meet, which is the qualifier for the World Junior Championships to be held in Barcelona, Spain, in July. The Springfield, Missouri, native placed 12th overall in the Men's Discus Throw at the 61st Annual NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in May.

Kukal is expected to throw on Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. CST.