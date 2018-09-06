CMU's Lapresi Places 17th in 5,000m Run at Nationals

GENEVA, OH - Central Methodist's Colby Lapresi finished 17th in the 5,000 meter run on the first day of the NAIA Men's Indoor Track & Field National Championships at the SPIRE Institute.

Lapresi, who was the only Central Methodist athlete to compete Thursday, placed 17th in the Preliminaries with a time of 15:55.99.

On Friday, the Eagles' Kaitlyn Loeffler goes for a national championship in the 3,000 meter race walk starting at 11:25 a.m. CT. Kate Fulton and Jonisha McCoy will compete at 2 p.m. in the women's high jump. Kyle Jones will compete at 2 p.m. in the men's high jump. Shelby Garrigus will take part in the long jump starting at 4 p.m.

The Oklahoma Baptist men hold the No. 1 mark heading into the finals of the 4x400 tomorrow, while Morningside (Iowa) took the top time in the 4x800 prelims today.

After one day, Doane leads the women's team standings with 16 points. In addition to Ourada's eight points, Erin DeVries (5) and Karissa Blank (3) pushed the Tigers into the lead heading into Friday.

Hosted by SPIRE Institute for the third-straight year, the national championships continue Friday with the heptathlon kicking off the day at 10 a.m. EST. The finals in the racewalk and 4x800-meter relay highlight the running events in the afternoon. Six field events will take place beginning at 1 p.m.