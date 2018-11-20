CMU's Nuss, Sutton, Joseph Named to All-HAAC Teams

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist senior guard Raylyn Nuss, senior forward Towanda Sutton and junior forward Britney Joseph have been named to the 2013 All-Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Teams. Nuss was voted to the second team. Sutton was named to the third team, while Joseph was an honorable mention selection.

Nuss, who started all 29 games during the regular season, leads the HAAC in 3-point field goals made per game (2.72) and is second in treys made (79). The O'Fallon native ranks sixth in NAIA Division I in 3-point field goals made and eighth in 3-point field goals made per game (2.724).

A second team choice in 2012, Sutton is 16th in the league in scoring with 9.78 points per game. The Philadelphia, Pa., product has appeared in 23 games, with six of those being starts, and is 12th in the HAAC in rebounds per game (5.78). Sutton scored a career-high 25 points on Feb. 14 at Missouri Valley. Her 25 points are the highest single-game total for a Central Methodist player in 2012-13.

Joseph, who appeared in all 29 games and made 27 starts, burst onto the scene in only her first season in Fayette. The Houston, Texas, native is second in the league in total rebounds (9.62 per game), second in defensive rebounds (6.03 per contest) and third in offensive rebounds per game (3.59). In addition to her prowess on the boards, Joseph ranks in the top 20 of the league in scoring, assists and steals. She has posted 15 games of double-digit rebounds, and her seven double-doubles are tied for fourth in the HAAC.

No. 3-seed Central Methodist welcomes No. 6-seed Culver-Stockton on Thursday to Puckett Fieldhouse in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.