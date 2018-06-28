CMU's Utley, Rupard, Coach Reardon Win HAAC Softball Top Honors

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist pitcher Aubrey Utley, outfielder Michele Rupard and head coach Pat Reardon garnered top honors as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Softball Awards were released.

Utley was voted the Pitcher of the Year for the second consecutive season. Rupard was named Freshman of the Year. Reardon was selected Coach of the Year.

Utley tied the Central Methodist single-season record for wins on Friday at 24, a record which she set in 2011. Rupard is batting .354 in 37 games with two homeruns, 18 RBI, seven doubles and one triple. Reardon led the Eagles to their second consecutive regular season conference title and earlier this season became only the second coach in league history to surpass the 500-win milestone.

Utley and Rupard are joined on the All-Conference first team by catcher Rebecca Lipsey, first baseman Kayla Yount, and outfielder Kelsey Johnley. Lipsey who was named to the second team a year ago, batted .341 with two homeruns, 32 RBI and tied for a team-high 13 doubles in 44 games. Yount, who was an honorable mention honoree in 2011 and played 39 games this season, led the team batting average (.408), homeruns (8), RBI (44), and tied for a team-high with 13 doubles. Johnley, an honorable mention selection in 2011 and second-team choice in 2009 and 2010, played 49 games and batted .275 with two homeruns and 22 RBI. With 35 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 2012, Johnley broke the school's career record in runs scored and tied the career record in stolen bases at 60.

Bri Ford was named to the All-Conference second team. A pitcher and designated player, Ford posted a 7-2 record in the circle before suffering a season-ending injury against Peru State. She also batted .390 with three homeruns and 13 RBI in 27 games.

Shortstop Jacqulin Cappuccilli, outfielder Erika Reinagel and designated hitter Courtney Dennis were honorable mention selections. Cappuccilli batted .309 in 39 games with two homers, 15 RBI and 11 doubles. Reinagel, a 2011 first-team selection and 2010 second-team choice, batted .286 with seven RBI and nine stolen bases in 48 games. Dennis has hit three homeruns in the last four games of the conference tournament.