CMU Softball Achieves Highest Ranking in School History

KANSAS CITY - The Central Methodist Softball team climbed into unfamiliar territory this week as the Eagles claimed their highest national ranking in team history.

CMU moved up one spot to No. 17 in the latest NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the NAIA national office announced Tuesday.

Head Coach Pat Reardon's squad is off to its best start ever this season. The Eagles are 24-5 and the lone representative in the Top 25 Poll from the Heart of America Athletic Conference. CMU is currently 2-1 versus ranked competition, defeating Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and William Woods (Mo.) but falling to Spring Hill (Ala.).

The Eagles are led offensively by catcher Michele Rupard, Jr., who owns a batting average of .449 (35-78) and 26 runs scored in as many games.

Senior Aubrey Utley anchors the circle for Central Methodist and has dominated her opponents this season. In 15 games this season, Utley has allowed only 18 earned runs on 90 hits and has retired 78 batters from the box by way of strikeouts.

Central Methodist hosted Avila Wednesday and won 6-0 in game 1 of a doubleheader.