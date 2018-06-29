CMU Softball Defeats Benedictine for 8th Straight Win

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist's Aubrey Utley threw her second no-hitter of the season, and Bri Ford belted a three-run homer while also picking up a win in the circle as the Eagles won their eighth-straight game overall on Saturday after taking two Heart of America Athletic Conference contests from Benedictine.

Central Methodist (19-10, 4-0 HAAC) rolled past the Ravens (7-20, 0-4 HAAC) 8-0 in both games, with the first game ending in six innings and the second contest in five.

After Shelby Pohlman and Kayla Yount tallied RBIs in the fifth inning of game one, Ford stepped to the plate and blasted her third longball of the season to increase the difference to 5-0. A Kelsey Johnley RBI walk and Rebecca Lipsey two-run double in the sixth inning concluded the scoring.

Utley (10-5) picked up the complete-game victory in the circle. She struck out six in the win.

Benedictine's Hannah Dusil (3-8) was tagged with the loss. She gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits in 5.2 innings pitched.

In the second game, the Eagles built a 5-0 advantage after two innings, including four runs in the second frame. A Yount two-run double plated Pohlman and Jacqulin Cappuccilli to make the score 4-0. In the next at-bat, Yount rounded home on a Ford RBI single.

Central Methodist tacked on on three runs in the fourth inning. A Melanie Wilmsmeyer two-run double highlighted the bottom of the frame for the home team.

Ford (7-2) earned the win in game two in the circle. She fired a complete game, six-hit shutout.

The Ravens' Katelyn Nill took the defeat. She allowed eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits in four innings.

Central Methodist will travel to Peru State for a doubleheader on Sunday, April 1. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.