CMU Softball Earns No. 2 seed in Rogers State Bracket

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist has earned the No. 2-seed in the Rogers State Bracket and will face the bracket host and the No. 3 seed, as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Tuesday the seeds and site selections for the for the inaugural NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. Each of the 10 locations will feature a four-team double-elimination tournament May 13-15.

Pairings for the Opening Round are based upon the following prioritized criteria: geographical location of teams, financial consideration and the final rating from the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll released earlier today.

On May 13, the No. 1 seed faces the No. 4 seed at each site while the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds battle it out. The second day sees three games and the third and final day has the championship game and "if necessary" game.

Thirty-one teams earned automatic berths to the Opening Round field by placing first or second at their respective conference/independent/unaffiliated group tournaments or by winning a regular-season championship. An additional five at-large host berth selections and four at-large berths complete the list of qualifiers. The at-large berths were determined by the final Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

Each of the Opening Round winners will advance to the NAIA Softball National Championship final site in Columbus, Ga., May 24 - 30. The format in Columbus is a double-elimination, 10-team event on a single championship field.