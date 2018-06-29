CMU Softball Eliminates Morningside from NAIA Championship

CLAREMORE, OK — Central Methodist jumped out to a 7-0 lead through two innings and cruised to a 9-4 victory over Morningside (Iowa) in a Rogers State Bracket elimination game in the 2013 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. The Eagles improve to 3-5 all-time in National Championship play and are in back in action Tuesday night at 5 p.m. CT at the Diamond Sports Complex.

Central Methodist (35-11-1), playing as the home team by winning a coin flip, put up a four-spot in the bottom of the first inning, helped by a three-run double off the center field wall by Megan Robbins. The Eagles chased Mustangs' starting pitcher Jordan Johnson (16-9) after only one inning, as she gave up four unearned runs on two hits and issued two walks.

A Michele Rupard two-run triple in the second started a three-run half-inning for the Green and Black. Rupard scored in the next-at bat on a wild pitch by Morningside (31-16) reliever Emma Remy to gives the Eagles a touchdown advantage.

The Mustangs started the top of the fourth inning with three singles and got on the scoreboard when Kelsey Tobin scored on a fielder's choice. A Taylor Daas double to center plated three more runs to trim the deficit to 7-4, but the Mustangs were unable to get another runner in scoring position in the last three and two-third innings of the game.

Central Methodist added to its advantage with two runs in the sixth. A Rupard double to deep left-center allowed Shelby Pohlman and Mary Kate Townley to cross home for the final margin.

Rupard and Cappuccilli each had two hits to spark the Eagles' attack. Rupard and Robbins combined for seven RBIs. Rupard and Townley scored two runs apiece.

Central Methodist pitcher Aubrey Utley (18-5) went the distance for the win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Remy threw five innings out of the bullpen, surrendering five earned runs on seven hits to go along with two strikeouts and two walks.