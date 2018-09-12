CMU Softball has Three Named NFCA NAIA All-Region

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist softball pitcher Aubrey Utley, catcher Michele Rupard and outfielder Erika Reinagel have been named to the 2013 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) NAIA All-Midwest Region Teams. Utley and Rupard were first team selections, while Reinagel was voted to the second team.

Utley is a first-team choice for the third straight season. Rupard earns the first-team nod for the second straight year, while Reinagel is a second-team choice for the second time in her career (2011).

Utley, the Heart of America Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year for the third consecutive season, is already one of the most decorated players in school history. In the NAIA in 2013, the Trenton, Mo., native ranked seventh in walked allowed per 9 (0.71), 27th in fewest walks allowed (12), 28th in wins (18) and 29th in earned run average (1.67).

Rupard was named to the All-HAAC first team for the second straight season. A 2012 first-team All-Midwest Region selection as an outfielder, the Kansas City product ranks in the top 10 of the HAAC in batting average, hits and on-base percentage.

Reinagel, who was an All-HAAC choice all four seasons wearing the green and black, spearheaded Central Methodist's offensive attack all season as the leadoff hitter. The only player to start every game for the Eagles this season, the Kelso, Mo., native ranked in the top 10 of the HAAC in hits, triples, stolen bases, steal attempts and at-bats. Reinagel set a new school all-time mark for runs scored and ends her career fourth in stolen bases.